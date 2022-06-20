Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUUIF shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

