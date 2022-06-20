Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $20.51 on Monday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

