Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €113.00 ($117.71) target price from Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($130.21) price target on Symrise in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($112.50) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($143.75) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($121.88) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

SY1 stock traded up €1.94 ($2.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €97.28 ($101.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,991 shares. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($76.54). The company has a 50 day moving average of €104.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €110.50.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

