Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €107.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €107.00 ($111.46) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($130.21) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($133.33) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($143.75) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($117.71) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €97.28 ($101.33) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €104.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €110.50. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($76.54).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

