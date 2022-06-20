Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $241.40

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 241.40 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 242.40 ($2.94), with a volume of 184483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($2.97).

SYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.10) to GBX 323 ($3.92) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.25) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.10) to GBX 575 ($6.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 531 ($6.44).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 328.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

In other news, insider Steve Bennett acquired 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,510.26 ($23,680.37). Also, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 9,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £27,720 ($33,644.86).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

