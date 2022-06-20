Taglich Brothers Comments on Decisionpoint Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Decisionpoint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.93. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

In other news, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 7,136 shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $58,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 37,259 shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $375,198.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries.

