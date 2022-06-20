Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Unique Fabricating, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $1.51 on Monday. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 761,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.