Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $103.50

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09), with a volume of 9372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £257.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.72.

About Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

