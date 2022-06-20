Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($10.32) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.35) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, June 10th.

TATE opened at GBX 768.80 ($9.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 624.40 ($7.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 814.90 ($9.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 763.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 726.07.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($8.87), for a total value of £31,586.51 ($38,337.80).

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

