Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLTZY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 170 to SEK 152 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.6811 dividend. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

