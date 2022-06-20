TELUS Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Friday, June 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

TELUS stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in TELUS by 49.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in TELUS by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 76,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TELUS by 705.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 272,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 239,113 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

