Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,367 shares in the company, valued at $487,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,665 shares of company stock worth $12,722,568 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.