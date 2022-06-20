Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Financial Survey

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) and Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terran Orbital has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Terran Orbital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 9.45% 81.35% 14.64% Terran Orbital N/A -179.05% 12.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Terran Orbital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $67.04 billion 1.60 $6.32 billion $22.64 17.84 Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than Terran Orbital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lockheed Martin and Terran Orbital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 0 7 5 0 2.42 Terran Orbital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus target price of $448.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.10%. Terran Orbital has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 176.22%. Given Terran Orbital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than Lockheed Martin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats Terran Orbital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radar systems, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, command and control mission solutions, cyber solutions, and simulation and training solutions. The Space segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive missile systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. It serves primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as foreign military sales contracted through the U.S. government. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Terran Orbital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. It also focuses to provide secondary payload solutions and onboard data processing capabilities on its satellite constellation, including sensors, optical links, or other mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

