Thalassa (LON:THAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.50

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.50 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.56), with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.55).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The company has a market cap of £3.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

