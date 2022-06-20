The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $657.00

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 657 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 662 ($8.03), with a volume of 5707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 667 ($8.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £622.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 740.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 831.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Davis bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028 ($6,102.68). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,650.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.