The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $657.00

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 657 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 662 ($8.03), with a volume of 5707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 667 ($8.10).
The stock has a market capitalization of £622.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 740.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 831.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.
In related news, insider Simon Davis bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028 ($6,102.68). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,650.
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
