The Cooper Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Friday, June 17th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.89.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $304.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $297.34 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.61 and a 200-day moving average of $386.56.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $5,832,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

