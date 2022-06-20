The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,668.00

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,668 ($20.25) and last traded at GBX 1,585.21 ($19.24), with a volume of 38606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,612 ($19.57).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,030 ($12.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get The Go-Ahead Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,043.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 806.37. The company has a market cap of £688.67 million and a P/E ratio of -15.18.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.