The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €182.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €182.00 ($189.58) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €155.00 ($161.46) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($147.92) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of EPA:AIR traded up €1.12 ($1.17) during trading on Monday, hitting €94.12 ($98.04). 3,428,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.39. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($71.13) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($104.14).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

