The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 830” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 830 ($10.07) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.59) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.92) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.92) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.38) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 700.93 ($8.51).

easyJet stock traded down GBX 6.02 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 430.98 ($5.23). The stock had a trading volume of 13,943,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,707. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.20 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,005.50 ($12.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -4.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 515.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 556.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

