The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $786.00

Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 786 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 807.31 ($9.80), with a volume of 6704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 796 ($9.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 905.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £606.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72.

In related news, insider Victoria Sant acquired 230 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £2,026.30 ($2,459.40). Also, insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £8,370 ($10,159.00). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,630.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

