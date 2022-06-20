The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JYNT. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Joint alerts:

Shares of Joint stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.61 million, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $91,378.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.