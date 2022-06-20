The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE KR opened at $46.20 on Monday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

