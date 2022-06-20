The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of RNK stock opened at GBX 82.90 ($1.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 81.10 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.53.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

