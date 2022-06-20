The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of RNK stock opened at GBX 82.90 ($1.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 81.10 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.53.
