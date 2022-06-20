The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.50

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.02), with a volume of 2136484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.20 ($1.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of £395.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

