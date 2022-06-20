Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

Shares of TSCO opened at $188.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.05. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.56.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

