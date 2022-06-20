TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 465 ($5.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

LON TGL opened at GBX 325 ($3.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £237.91 million and a PE ratio of 2.98. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 438.50 ($5.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.54.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.