Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $974.40

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 974.40 ($11.83) and last traded at GBX 976 ($11.85), with a volume of 189007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,017.50 ($12.35).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($23.80) to GBX 1,525 ($18.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,869 ($22.68).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,189.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.69. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($15.58), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($289,387.01).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

