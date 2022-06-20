Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Purchases £19,750.68 in Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 2,644 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,750.68 ($23,972.18).

LON:TET traded up GBX 14.49 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 740.49 ($8.99). The stock had a trading volume of 183,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 931.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.64. The company has a market capitalization of £447.74 million and a PE ratio of 28.91. Treatt plc has a twelve month low of GBX 725 ($8.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,315 ($15.96). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

Get Treatt alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) price target on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Treatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.