Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.54

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 15771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Several analysts have commented on TV shares. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.37.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$53.43 million and a PE ratio of 0.91.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.