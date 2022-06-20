Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.04 Per Share

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

TPH opened at $15.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 72.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 70.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

