Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $21.35 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 319,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

