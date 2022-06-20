Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Set at $36.00 by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has been assigned a $36.00 target price by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 85.57% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Shares of TRIP stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. 226,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $42.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
