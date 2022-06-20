Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Set at $36.00 by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has been assigned a $36.00 target price by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 85.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. 226,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $42.62.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

