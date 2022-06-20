Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC TRWKF opened at $1.75 on Monday. Truworths International has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. The company operates approximately 728 stores in South Africa; and 49 stores in the rest of Africa.

