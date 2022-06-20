Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given a $76.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) has been given a $76.00 price objective by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPTX. Cowen lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of TPTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 182,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

