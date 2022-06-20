Tyman (LON:TYMN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $244.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 244 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 246 ($2.99), with a volume of 577875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.14).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 420 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 335.79. The company has a market cap of £482.75 million and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)
Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.
