UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €63.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €63.00 ($65.63) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($64.58) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.98) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 8th.

BNP stock traded up €0.22 ($0.23) during trading on Monday, reaching €47.74 ($49.73). 6,469,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($59.63) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($72.05). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.49.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

