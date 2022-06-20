UBS Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $177.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given a $177.00 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.68.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.59. 192,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,924. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

