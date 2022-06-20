UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

UBS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

