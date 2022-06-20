UBS Group Reiterates $90.00 Price Target for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a $90.00 target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.61% from the stock’s current price.

NEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,054. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.