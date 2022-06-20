UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Set at $54.00 by Evercore ISI

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) received a $54.00 price target from research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. 163,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,608. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

