UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Given a $26.50 Price Target by Compass Point Analysts

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) received a $26.50 target price from research analysts at Compass Point in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.16% from the company’s current price.

UMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Shares of UMH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.97. 23,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.55 million, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,104 shares of company stock worth $139,982. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.