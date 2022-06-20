Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of UL opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Unilever by 59.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $4,542,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Unilever by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

