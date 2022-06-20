Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:UUU opened at $3.45 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.