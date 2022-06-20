Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,190,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,532,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.