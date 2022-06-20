Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,383 shares of company stock worth $18,085,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

UPST stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. Upstart has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

