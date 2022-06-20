Urban Outfitters, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

URBN opened at $20.97 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.