Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.702 per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.