Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €102.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €102.00 ($106.25) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of VAR1 stock traded up €4.50 ($4.69) on Monday, hitting €87.10 ($90.73). The stock had a trading volume of 452,489 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.04. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63. Varta has a one year low of €67.88 ($70.71) and a one year high of €165.90 ($172.81).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.