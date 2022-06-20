Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €102.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €102.00 ($106.25) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of VAR1 stock traded up €4.50 ($4.69) on Monday, hitting €87.10 ($90.73). The stock had a trading volume of 452,489 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.04. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63. Varta has a one year low of €67.88 ($70.71) and a one year high of €165.90 ($172.81).
Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.