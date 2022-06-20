Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Varta from €113.00 ($117.71) to €95.00 ($98.96) in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Shares of VARGF stock opened at $101.75 on Monday. Varta has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

