Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given a $59.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) received a $59.00 price objective from Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 150,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

